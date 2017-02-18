San Joaquin River Residents Patrol Levees for Signs of Danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- Neighbors in the San Joaquin River Club are turning to each other for the fastest "heads-up" if river water heads their way.

"The fire departments are taxed, so we need to do our part," said Marie Rucker.

Volunteers in the community of 1,500 are taking turns patrolling the levees near the SJRC to intensify the effort of coming across a boil, or any seepage in the levees.

Linda Smith has patrolled each of the past six nights.

"You get quicker at spotting what you're looking for," she told Fox40.

San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services said Saturday in a press release that the rural southern Manteca and eastern Tracy area's would be a risk of flooding due to increased river levels.