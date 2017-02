ALPINE MEADOWS — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is leading a search and rescue effort to find a snowboarder lost near the Alpine Meadows Ski area.

The 32-year-old snowboarded went off the backside of the mountain, according to the sheriff’s office.

His tracks are leading the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team toward Five Lakes, nearly a mile northwest of the resort.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com as this story develops.