Stanislaus County on Alert as Rivers Rise, Series of Storms Move In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- Officials were notifying residents along the Tuolumne Rivers and San Joaquin to move belongings and animals Friday in preparation for the upcoming storms.

The Shiloh River Resort, Driftwood Mobile Home Park and Terrace Trailer Park have already experienced flooding from the rising levels of the Tuolumne River. Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies moved in to notify residents to evacuate.

Officials are concerned about the storms due to move in on Monday and Tuesday. After a break in the fluctuating weather for most of Sunday, almost 24 hours of rainfall will move into a large portion of Northern California. River levels will continue to rise late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Nearly 5 inches of rain is expected to fall in the watershed above the Don Pedro reservoir. That amount of rainfall has the potential to put the reservoir at water levels above 830 feet.

The Turlock Irrigation District (TID) has been releasing water into the Tuolumne River to keep levels at the Don Pedro Reservoir below 830 feet. If inflows to the reservoir put the water levels above 830 feet, TID will need to open the controlled spillway.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the Don Pedro Reservoir was at 826.3 feet and inflow into the reservoir was at 10,077 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Levees could become stressed as the rains cause river levels to rise.

Tuolumne River was flowing at 10,600 cubic feet per second on Saturday evening, causing a flow of 10,400 cfs at 9th Street in Modesto and a river elevation at 54.61 feet. The US Army Corps of Engineers directed TID to keep flows in line with an elevation level of 55.5 feet. The design channel capacity for the river is 15,000 cfs.

A shelter will open up at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Turf Club building Sunday at 4 p.m. for anyone affected by the rising waters.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, sandbag locations have been opened up in preparation:

City of Modesto - 501 N. Jefferson Street, Modesto (next to City Corp Yard at Washington and Elm)

Patterson Corp Yard - 16215 South Baldwin Road, Patterson

Oakdale Fire Station - 325 E. G Street, Oakdale

Stanislaus County Corp Yard - 1716 Morgan Road, Modesto

RV parking is open for a fee at the following locations for residents displaced by the flooding:

Stanislaus County Fairgrounds – (209) 688-1333, ext. 307

Modesto Reservoir – (209) 874-9540

Woodward Reservoir – (209) 847-3301

Bonds Flat Road near the Don Pedro Reservoir will be closed Monday morning.