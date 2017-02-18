Water Levels at Lake Oroville Keep Falling Despite Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Department of Water Resources says the level of Lake Oroville continues to fall despite the stormy weather, and the amount of water flowing down the spillway continues to be cut.

Damage to spillways of the Lake Oroville dam forced the evacuation of 188,000 people last weekend

In a statement, the department says that "as runoff flows into the reservoir, water levels will likely fluctuate but will remain within acceptable and typical depths during times of storm activity."

The department says the amount of water flowing down the spillway has been reduced to 55,000 cubic feet per second. Earlier this week, outflows were at nearly 100,000 cubic feet per second.

The department adds that work continues around the clock to shore up areas eroded below the spillway despite the weather.