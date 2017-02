GLENN COUNTY — Fifty yards of rail line were washed out Sunday following widespread flooding and rainfall.

The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the fallen tracks north of Willows at 3:30 p.m.

50 yard section of rail line washed out north of Willows. Unknown time line for repair. #Willows #GlennCounty #Castorm pic.twitter.com/1BWhzyQLcl — Glenn County OES (@GlennCountyOES) February 19, 2017

Officials aren’t certain how long repairs to the railway tracks will take.

