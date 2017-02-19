Inmates Evacuated Over Spillway Fears Back in Butte County

OROVILLE (AP) — Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says inmates transferred to an Alameda County detention center during last weekend’s evacuation over a damaged spillway are back in his county.

Honea said Sunday five law enforcement agencies assisted Saturday in the return to Butte County jail of all 578 inmates.

The inmates were taken to Santa Rita jail in Alameda County as part of the evacuation of 188,000 people from communities downstream from the Oroville Dam.

Officials ordered the evacuations on Feb. 12 over the threat of a spillway collapse at the nation’s tallest dam.

Honea says Butte County jail is expected to operate normally on Monday, when video visitation will be available. He says in-person visiting will resume Saturday.