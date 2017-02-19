LIVE BLOG: California Hit by Series of Storms

A series of storms is already causing widespread flooding, heavy snow and strong winds throughout California.

The strong atmospheric river began moving through Northern California Sunday night and will continue through Wednesday with flood warnings in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Already saturated soils from past rains and snow runoff could contribute to more flooding throughout. Maxwell residents were forced to evacuate Saturday when local creeks and canals filled and breached their banks.

Increasing river levels could put strain on levees and heighten the risk of more flooding. The San Joaquin River Club is keeping a close eye on the river for a boil or any seepage in the levees.

Areas at 6,000 feet or higher will see around 2 to 5 feet of snow. Snow levels will be above 6,500 feet for much of Monday. Travelers are encouraged to keep an eye out for chain control information and any road closure updates via Caltrans.

Wind gusts are expected to pick up to around 45 to 65 mph Monday in the Valley with even higher gusts in the mountains. More trees and power lines could fall, causing power outages similar to the one that took out power to tens of thousands of SMUD residents Friday.

Follow along with the FOX40 Digital Team as we update our live storm watch blog below.