Oroville Dam Workers Fired for Posting Spillway Photos to Social Media

OROVILLE — Five Oroville Dam workers were fired for posting spillway photographs to social media.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Water Resources told KRON that a number of employees working under the Folsom contracting company Syblon Reid violated the terms of their contract by posting the pictures.

A Syblon Reid contractor had forbidden a spillway team from capturing any activities at the dam and sharing the footage via social media. The contracting company has enforced this “no social media/no photos” policy at all of their construction sites.

One worker was allegedly fired for sharing a picture taken from the top of the spillway.