Police: Allegedly Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO — Police have safely taken a man who barricaded himself inside a Sacramento home into custody.

When the Sacramento Police Department received reports of the man it was not immediately clear if he was a harm to himself or others. Upon arrival to 18th and E Streets officers were told that the man could have access to one or more firearms.

Literally ran in 2 a potential crime scene at 19th&F while I was out jogging. Police say a man w/ a gun is barricaded inside a home. pic.twitter.com/ys745OGJm3 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) February 20, 2017

Large police presence at 18th and F st. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/rKAupSP3hB — Julian Olivas (@olivasjulian) February 20, 2017

Officials believe that the man was alone inside the home.

A large police presence gathered and established a perimeter around the Midtown residential area. Crisis negotiators were on scene to assist the police as well as the incoming SWAT team.

Further details are unknown at this time.

