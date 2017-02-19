Kings Agree to Trade DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the trade is not official and has not been announced by either team.

The deal pairs Cousins, a frontcourt All-Star from nearby Mobile, Alabama, with Anthony Davis, who on Sunday night was the 2017 All-Star MVP after scoring 52 points, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s 1962 record of 42 points.

Cousins’ manager, Andrew Rogers, tweeted a photograph from an airport runway Sunday night saying, “We don’t even know where to go…”

