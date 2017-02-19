Stolen Military Medals Returned to Oroville Evacuee; Suspects Arrested

YUBA CITY — Police returned a Yuba City man’s military medals after they were stolen out of his home during the Oroville Dam spillway emergency evacuations.

Police had been keeping track and receiving reports of a blue pickup truck that had been at the Yuba City St. Isidore Catholic Church’s parking lot. The medals had been allegedly been seen being placed inside of a planter in the back of the truck.

The truck’s owner was unaware that the stolen medals had been placed in his vehicle. When he disovered them he delivered them to the Yuba City Police Department Sunday.

Two women and a man have been arrested in connection to the case. Their identities and involvement in the burglary have not been reported at this time.

Mike Pomeroy and his wife had evacuated their Yuba City home before the thieves broke in and stole the medals of valor, which included a Purple Heart. Pomeroy had been keeping the medals in a briefcase in an upstairs bedroom.

Following his service as a medic during the Vietnam War, Pomeroy was rewarded the medals for risking his life during a rescue operation.