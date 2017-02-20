Department of Water Resources Meets Oroville Dam Water Level Goal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- For the past week, the California Department of Water Resources has repeatedly stated its desire to get water levels to 850 feet at the Oroville Dam by the next storm.

Well, that storm is here and water engineers got what they wanted.

DWR Acting Director Bill Croyle announced at a press conference Monday afternoon that at 2 a.m. levels had sunk to the desired range of 50 feet below capacity.

At the moment, the inflow to Oroville Dam is around 53,000 cubic per second while the water going over the damaged spillway is turning out 60,000 cubic feet per second.

The DWR is expecting flows into the lake to go up to as high as 105,000 cubic feet per second in the next couple of days because of the current rain, however, they say in that time, lake levels at the dam should only rise about five feet, with still 45 feet more of space to go before it reaches capacity.