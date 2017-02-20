Don Pedro Spillway Opens for First Time in 20 Years

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Many braved fierce winds Monday to take a look at a sight that hasn’t been seen since 1997 — the opening of the Don Pedro reservoir spillway.

“We knew that this would be going on, so we wanted to just come by and take a look,” Pete Nunes, who came to the reservoir from Turlock, told FOX40.

Due to recent storms and potential damage to the dam, the Turlock Irrigation District decided to perform what they call a controlled release on Monday at 3 p.m.

Don Pedro Controlled Spillway Gate has been opened. #DonPedroSpill pic.twitter.com/ejvzkmb71C — TID (@TurlockID) February 20, 2017

“Do a controlled release today so that we can control the amount of water that’s released from Don Pedro based on forecast inflows into the back of the reservoir,” TID spokesperson Calvin Curtin said.

The last time the gates were opened was 20 years ago, a move that contributed to flooding.

“I do remember all the water that was flooding out you know a lot of the farms and stuff down there,” Nunes said.

However, Curtin said this year’s release is different. This time, officials have better control.

“In ’97, the water came over the uncontrolled spillway and today we’re going to release water from the controlled side of the spillway,” Curtin explained.

Curtin said families should anticipate rising water levels on the San Joaquin and Tuolumne Rivers. Meanwhile, spectators were just happy to stand back and marvel.

“Good to see the water’s coming back, you know? We’ve been in drought for so many years,” Nunes said.

Crews also worked to deconstruct a part of Bonds Flat Road in anticipate of opening up the spillway gates. The road will remain closed for months. Curtin said this was done to prevent debris from being carried off by the dam water.

Don Pedro Spillway flow over Bonds Flat Road. pic.twitter.com/m2pWTZKO8s — Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) February 21, 2017

The gates will remain open for the next four days.