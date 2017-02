Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dali's Kitchen stopped by today to show us some of their amazing Mexican food. They offer a full menu of home-style cooked Mexican dishes. One of their big crowd favorites are the enchiladas verdes. Head in to Dali's Kitchen and try the delicious food for yourself.

More info:

Dali's Kitchen

1948 Sutterville Rd.

(916) 573-3863