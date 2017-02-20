Flood Emergency Centers on High Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The State Federal Flood Operations Center is on high alert during the current storms.

The agency works with the California Nevada River Forecast Center and the NOAA Weather Center located on in the same building to respond to flood events in California.

On Monday it was monitoring 36 incidents of flooding or potential flooding situations throughout the state, in some cases dispatching Department of Water Resources engineers and technical staff to aid local agencies deal with flooding concerns.

Representatives from the National Guard, FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers are also on hand at the center.

Much of the information gathered is shared with the Office of Emergency Services, which has 250 people on hand representing dozens of state agencies including the CHP, Caltrans, Fire and Rescue, social service departments and the Department of Water Resources.

On Monday, nine swift water rescue teams were deployed from Southern California and stationed in counties from Butte to Merced in anticipation of emergencies. Both centers are being staffed around the clock with personnel working 12 hour shifts.