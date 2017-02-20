One area of Sacramento is defined as a “medical desert.” Del Paso area residents say there’s no accessible medical clinics in the area. For many who live there, they have no way to get to a hospital, forcing them to rely more heavily on expensive ambulances. How is the City planning on solving this problem?
FOX40 Special Report: A Medical Desert in Sacramento
