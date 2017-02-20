Kings Fans Have Mixed Reactions on DeMarcus Cousins Trade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Kings fans are not sure yet how to take the news that DeMarcus Cousins was traded to New Orleans. Some are upset, others are optimistic.

Many are sounding off about the trade on Sports 1140's "The Lo-Down."

"Everything from 'This is the worse trade in history' to 'Ding-dong Boogie's gone,' it's all over the place... It's about 50-50 as it usually is with DeMarcus," said host Damien Barling.

Barling and co-host Jason Ross said many Kings fans who called in Monday were tired of Cousins' attitude on the court.

"Seven years of not winning enough, super-talented player, but that had never taken them to the playoffs," Ross told FOX40.

"But a lot of people hate the fact that the Kings' best player is gone. He is clearly the Kings' best player, he was an All-Star this past weekend. Been an All-Star three times, that's upset a lot of people as well," Barling said.

Among those upset are Harsharan Dhaliwal, a third-year season ticket holder who, before Sunday night, had plans with a friend to upgrade his seats for next season.

"Not so eager now, no. We're both thinking about just dropping them for next season," Dhaliwal said.

Dhaliwal said he feels the Kings should have gotten more for their star player.

"Buddy Hield seemed like the main player they were going for after in this trade... I don't see it," Dhaliwal said.

"You didn't get equal value back for DeMarcus Cousins. You don't get equal value back when you trade an All-Star," Barling said.

While the trade may seem questionable now, both Barling and Ross said only time will tell if this was the right move for the team.

"It sure seems like they're on the wrong end of it today, but we have to wait and see what it turns into," Ross said.