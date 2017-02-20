Monday Storm Dumps Wet Snow in Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONNER SUMMIT -- Sierra snow levels rose and fell several times with Monday's very wet Pacific storm.

Snow was falling near the 5,500-foot elevation for much of the day. But after sunset, a warmer wave of the storm pushed snow levels closer to 7,000 feet.

Multiple spin-outs and accidents were reported in the Donner Summit area as President's Day travelers tried to negotiate the slushy roads.

Traffic on westbound Interstate 80 was held near Truckee intermittently Monday night because of slippery conditions and accidents.

“We came from Reno to go to Sacramento, and we’ve been in the car six-and-a-half hours and we’ve only gone 40 miles,” said traveler Jovan Warner during a stop at the Kingvale Shell Station.

Snow will continue to fall in the Sierra Tuesday, with snow levels dropping to near 5,000 feet again.