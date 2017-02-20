Monday Storm Pounds Sacramento County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Cars splashed past another rain-wrecked spot in Sacramento County Monday night.

The latest - a mudslide on Winding Way near Wildbriar Lane in Fair Oaks. Crews strategizing clean-up couldn't say that the problem was isolated.

"You know, it's hard to tell. It could be unstable. We'll know more when we get this picked up. (The slide) might be holding stuff back, that little bit of dirt right here and it might slip again," said Steve Ramey with Sacramento County's Department of Transportation.

Sliding mud and punishing rain - more of what many feel they've seen entirely too much of in the last few weeks.

A massive tree on its side with its root ball up in the air is another example of what's happening over and over again across the Sacramento valley.

Saturated ground in Land Park and elsewhere is losing it's grip on the roots of huge trees and those trees are coming down in dramatic fashion.

In rain-soaked Wilton, Martha Adkins spent the afternoon stacking sandbags preparing for what could roll down the hill from her neighbor's property.

She also has an eye on the threat four miles away - the Cosumnes River. It's expected to peak at 16.3 feet overnight at Michigan Bar. Flood stage is 12 feet.

"The river came this far in '97," she said, pointing to part of her backyard.

Adkins is one of many who received an evacuation readiness call from the county's Sac Alert system Monday.

Part of the recording told homeowners to flee "east on Meiss Road."

Adkins and her neighbors are leery of advice to use part of Meiss Road in their area to escape a rising Cosumnes.

"If you go to the left, that's the river, as if you go down our street on Fig that's the river. So, that part didn't make a lot of sense," said Adkins.

"It was kind of confusing," said Adkins' neighbor Patti Johnston.

Since Meiss dead-ends in the river, homeowners don't feel heading toward it - even going east to the right instead of west to the left - is safe.

County leaders are standing by the directions in their alert.