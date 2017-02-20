Officials Report Levee Breach Near Manteca

MANTECA — San Joaquin County OES is reporting a levee breach about two miles to the west of Airport Way and Perrin Road near Manteca.

Water is flowing to the east of the breach, according to Cal OES.

The evacuation area stretches from Woodward Road (to the north) and Union Avenue (to the east). The river itself is the western border of the evacuation area.

The area is mostly farmland, but there are a few homes in the region that could be impacted.

An evacuation center is being set up at the Lathrop Community Center.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.