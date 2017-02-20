The Botanical Buzz at Seasons 52

Seasons 52 Chef Russell Johnigan and bartender Star Simon show us their secret cocktail, the Botanical Buzz.

The key ingredient is the "buzz button" -- otherwise known as a Szechuan button. Chewing the button gives a tingling or buzzing sensation in your mouth before you take a sip of the vodka, lemon juice and honey cocktail.