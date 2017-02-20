First Ever Mardi Paws Parade Is Coming To Old Sacramento!

Mardi Gras is going to the dogs… literally!

FOX40 has teamed up with Front Street Animal Shelter for the first ever Mardi Paws Parade in Old Sacramento on March 4th! Bust out your beads and feathers, dress up your four legged friends and show us your Pitts! Build a float for them to ride in style! Or don’t! It’s up to you how you flaunt your furry friend.

This is an event for dog owners and animal lovers alike! We invite the Sacramento Region to join us for a festive day celebrating all animals. The day kicks off with a small parade featuring dogs in costumes, on floats, and rocking traditional Mardi Gras gear. Anyone with pets can enter!

The procession will end at the 1849 scene, where event sponsors, vendors, food, drinks, a doggy play area, and more will be set up as the celebration continues festival style.

All funds raised at this event will be donated to the Front Street Animal Shelter – City of Sacramento!

Join us in the parade or as a spectator – there will be plenty of fun for all! This is the first of what we hope becomes an annual tradition celebrate love for our pets.

The Parade steps off at 11 AM and post-parade activities are from 12 – 3 PM.

To walk with your dog in the parade, sign up here: http://bit.ly/OldSacPaws

Registration costs:

Pre-registration:

One Dog – $15

Two Dogs – $25

Three Dogs or more – $35

Day-of Registration:

One Dog – $20

Two Dogs – $30

Three Dogs or more – $40