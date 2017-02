RIO LINDA — Voluntary evacuations and a flood warning are in place for residents along Dry Creek in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services.

Dry Creek is expected to overtop its banks between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Any residents in the 100-year FEMA Dry Creek floodplain are advised to take precautions. Homes and buildings within the floodplain are at risk of flooding.

