102nd Capay Almond Fest in Yolo County

The 102nd anniversary Almond Festival is coming up and Mae is in the kitchen with baker Trudie Martin trying out some almond roca.

The Capay Valley Almond Festival began in 1915 and has long been a Northern California tradition. The only six town event in Northern California, the festival is a showcase of the Esparto/Capay Valley Region. The communities of Madison, Esparto, Capay, Brooks, Guinda and Rumsey all have something exciting and fun to offer the whole family the whole day long.

Entertainment, crafts, good food and fun for all members of the family are yours to enjoy. It is a wonderful time to see the beauty of the whole Capay Valley and to meet many of the wonderful people who live and work in the area. Festivities will last all day Sunday February 26.