Dam Emergency Prompts Flash Flood Warning for Nevada Town East of Carson City

DAYTON — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning east of Carson City in Dayton, where authorities say they fear a dam soon will break at a retention pond.

The service says failure of the South Dayton Retention Pond south of U.S. Highway 50 could send 2 to 4 feet of water into low-lying areas east of Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

Weather officials expect that to happen by 3 p.m. Tuesday. They say it is an extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. They’re urging residents of East Dayton to seek high ground now.

A flood warning remains in effect for the area until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. More than 2 inches of rain has fallen in parts of the area in the last 24 hours.