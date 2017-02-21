Interstate 80 Closed Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX -- Interstate 80 was closed between Colfax and the Nevada state line for several hours Tuesday because of icy conditions and zero visibility with heavy snow falling over Donner Summit.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the eastbound lanes were reopened with chain controls. There was no estimated time of reopening for the westbound side.

While closures are frustrating for many travelers, Caltrans asks for the public's patience, assuring them the conditions on the summit were too dangerous Tuesday for a large volume of cars.

“It's just not safe," said Caltrans supervisor Pat Day in a Tuesday night conversation with FOX40. "Four-wheel-drive is one thing. But not knowing how to drive in it is a whole different story. They spin out, roll their cars, hold up our trucks, hold up our graders. It just puts us further and further behind. So now we’re getting caught up.“