SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A man died after being hit by an SUV in South Sacramento on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, police said.

The man was crossing 14th Avenue when an SUV traveling eastbound hit him in the roadway, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV stayed on scene and was cooperating with investigators.