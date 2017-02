Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pete's Restaurant and Brewhouse joined us in the kitchen to show off some of the amazing items they offer on their menu. Choose from their flatbread pizzas, signature pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, and much more! Enjoy a great selection of craft beers as well. Check out Pete's Restaurant and Brewhouse for a quality meal that is sure to please.

More info:

Pete's Restaurant and Brewhouse

2001 J Street, Sacramento

(916) 442-6770

PetesRandB.wpengine.com