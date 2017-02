Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento/Black Art of Dance, part of Sacramento State's Theatre and Dance Department, is celebrating its silver anniversary, and for all those 25 years its dancers have been taught and nurtured and directed by founder Dr. Linda Goodrich. But this will be Goodrich's last year as the troupe's artistic director. She plans to retire after a dance career that spans more than 50 years.

Gary is spending his morning with the dancers as well as professor Goodrich to learn some moves.