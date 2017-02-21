Signs of Elder Abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Poswall, White & Brelsford specialize in personal injury law. Today they talked about the topic of elder abuse. Elder abuse is any form of mistreatment that results in harm or loss to an older person. Elder abuse can occur intentionally or it can simply be that a caregiver failed to act. If you believe someone you love or know may be a victim of elder abuse contact Poswall, White & Brelsford right away.

Poswall, White & Brelsford

1001 G Street, Suite 301, Sacramento, CA, 95814

(916) 449-1300

PWB-Attorneys.com