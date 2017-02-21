Some Evacuations Lifted Near Breached Levee Near Manteca

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- Aerials of the San Joaquin River near Manteca show the nonstop work being done to fix the levee after a breach forced roughly 500 people to evacuate.

"As the water levels rise, it puts a lot of pressure outward," said Randy Burns, with the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services.

The damaged levee was spotted Monday night west of Airport Way and Perrin Road.

It's an area surrounded by farms and ranches.

After recent storms, some local farmers have been patrolling the levees 24/7.

"They live by it for 40 years, and they know exactly what the river and Mother Nature is capable of," said Eric Cardoza.

Cardoza credits the farmers for acting quickly once they spotted the damaged levee.

"They were there as soon as it happened, they had all the equipment, they got it patched up," said Cardoza.

"The farmers made an initial response but the department of water resources and the corps of engineers are out there right now working on it," Burns said.

Burns says to repair the breach, crews had to take material away from the good portion of the levee.

Their work is not over.

"The central focus now is repairing from what they took from to make the patch," said Burns.

As crews continue to work to strengthen the levee, the county has reduced evacuations.

The area still under evacuation is South of Woodward Avenue, West of Airport way and North of Airport Court.

Residents still under evacuation will need a permit to get in and out of their neighborhoods to check on their homes.