Stockton City Council Meeting Turns Chaotic

STOCKTON -- Their push for justice once again got anti-police violence activists pushed out of Stockton's regular city council meeting Tuesday.

What could have been a civil face-to-face between citizens and their council turned into a stairwell face-off with pizza being thrown at officers and officers shoving the crowd back until they were outside and off city hall steps.

"All we are asking for is peace with the police and humanity. That's it," protester Edward Robinson said after the clash.

The city's second contentious council meeting in a row in Stockton started peacefully.

"Ain't nobody come up with a solution, you know. My baby's gone. I don't know wha- I'm next?" questioned James Rivera's mother Dionne Smith.

Smith and other mothers of young black men killed by law enforcement officers in and around Stockton were leading those renewing pleas for available video of the incidents to be released to help answer questions for grieving families.

Then the civil tone turned chaotic with Montecuzoma Sanchez insisting his feelings about a later agenda item be heard during the earlier general public comment session, something the council has allowed during other administrations.

The mayor wanted him to wait until the item was being discussed and the two started shouting at each other.

With decorum lost, the anti-police violence activists got loud, scuffling with officers near the chamber doors.

Council members went into recess.

FOX40's camera crew was actually locked inside Stockton City Council chambers with some meeting visitors as police officers tried to keep the demonstrators at bay.

"It's very unfortunate for all parties involved," Councilwoman Christina Fugazi said during what turned out to be 45 minutes out of session.

The mayor later said he would keep tossing people out who disrupted the meetings.

"Public meetings are for people to publicly disagree, but they're not for intimidation or threatening," said Mayor Michael Tubbs.

It was tough turn of events for grieving families.

"If my son was a bad kid, I wouldn't even try to be out here," said Denise Bradley.

Bradley is the mother of Keenan Bradley, who was killed four months ago by an off-duty sheriff's deputy who said he was confronted by masked men.

She says the pursuit of justice should never end up like Tuesday's meeting.

"It's not necessary," she said.

Also unnecessary? The way Councilwoman Fugazi says she was treated by another member during the recess when she tried to discuss what happened in chambers.

She claims she was told to "shut up," but she wouldn't name the fellow councilperson who supposedly made the comment.

Some of those who came to listen to the meeting and not protest shared screen captures with FOX40 that show demonstrators planning to come to town from other cities for tonight's meeting.

They feel outsiders are trying to make their city look bad.