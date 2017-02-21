Two Convicted in 2014 Stockton Bank Robbery, Chase Sentenced to Prison

STOCKTON — The two men convicted in the deadly 2014 Bank of the West robbery and chase through Stockton were sentenced Tuesday.

Jaime Ramos and Pablo Ruvalcaba, the two surviving suspects in the case, declined to speak at the sentencing hearing Tuesday. The two were convicted Dec. 2, 2016.

Ramos was sentenced to life without parole. Ruvalcaba will be eligible for parole after 25 years, though the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office says it’s unlikely he’ll ever be released.

Ramos was charged with first degree murder, carjacking and attempted murder of a police officer. Investigators say Ramos used Misty Holt Singh, a customer at the Bank of the West branch that day, as a human shield.

Ruvalcaba also pleaded guilty in the murder of Holt Singh.

The two other suspects, Gilbert Renteria and Alex Martinez, were killed during the shootout with Stockton Police.