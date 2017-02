This is what 'whiteout' conditions look like on I-80 @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ZyYbopGi7p — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) February 21, 2017

COLFAX — White-out conditions have shut down Interstate 80 in the Sierra.

Eastbound lanes were closed at Colfax, and westbound lanes were closed at the Nevada state line.

The CHP said lanes would reopen when conditions improve.