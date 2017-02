WOODLAND — The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Frank Rees in connection with the death of his 19-day-old son, Justice.

Officials said a press conference about the arrest would be held Wednesday morning.

The boy’s mother, Samantha Green, was convicted in September 2016 for “her principal role” in the infant’s death.

The body of Baby Justice was found Feb. 23, 2015 in Knights Landing. Officials said he died from exposure.