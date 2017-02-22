1,000 Customers without Power in Soda Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- The storm that brought heavy snow and strong wind to the high Sierra Monday and Tuesday left hundreds of people without power.

In the Soda Springs area, 1,021 customers were in the dark as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to PG&E.

"The safety of our employees, customers, contractors and the communities we serve is PG&E's top priority," said utility spokeswoman Jacqueline Ratto.

Ratto said crews are working safely to restore service in the area.

No estimated time of power restoration has been provided.

Conditions in the high Sierra are challenging. Soda Springs received about 6 feet of snow over the past seven days. In parts of the Serene Lakes neighborhood, the snow is as high as the power lines themselves.

With Central and Northern California receiving more than double the average amount of rain for February, PG&E is currently experiencing the largest deployment of emergency response equipment and personnel in the utility's history, according to Ratto.