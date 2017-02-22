Officials Monitor Rising Camanche Reservoir

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — With all of the recent rain, officials are monitoring the water levels at the Camanche Reservoir.

The reservoir was expected to spill over Wednesday for the first time in 20 years, but officials later revised their prediction. Tuesday, it was at 94 percent capacity.

New this morning… the Camanche Dam is no longer expected to spill over today @FOX40 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) February 22, 2017

It is located at the juncture of Amador, Calaveras and San Joaquin Counties, but flows into the Mokelumne River (through San Joaquin County).

At this time there are no evacuations in place and officials are not too worried but residents who live downstream should be on alert for updates.

Stay with FOX40 for the latest updates on the Camanche Reservoir.