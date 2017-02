Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A CHP motorcycle officer struck a pole in South Sacramento on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road about 5:45 p.m.

Witnesses say that the officer was involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash.

The officer's condition is not known at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

