FOX40 Special Report: Asylum on Hold

A Mexican woman, forced to relocate to Lodi, shares her tragic story with FOX40.

After her brothers were killed for refusing to sell their home to Mexican developers, she rushed to the border, and begged for asylum. She thought the worst was over, but after reaching the U.S, she was forced to spent nearly 5 months in an immigration detention center.

With no access to an attorney, no one to speak her language, she was essentially trapped. Her family was finally able to get her out, but at a steep cost. She says asylum seekers have fewer rights than criminals, who are afforded an attorney immediately.

Hear the woman’s story, and from experts who can explain how the asylum system works — and what it may look like under the Trump Administration.