GALT -- The Galt Police Department is investigating a homicide after discovering a man unresponsive outside of a home late Tuesday night.

Authorities received the call around 11 p.m. and responded to the 300 block of Poplar Street where they found the man. He was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later.

At this time the man's identity is not being released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Galt police at 209-366-7000.