Governor Tours Damaged Oroville Dam

OROVILLE (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has visited crews responding to damaged spillways at Lake Oroville.

Brown’s office sent a tweet Wednesday saying the Democratic governor met with people at the incident command center and surveyed California’s flood control system.

Brown’s visit comes after authorities on Feb. 12 ordered 188,000 people to evacuate when water overflowing from the lake caused dangerous erosion around an emergency spillway.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris plans to visit the area on Thursday. The recently elected California Democrat will survey the damage and repair work by air and listen to a briefing by state officials.