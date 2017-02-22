Granite Bay Students Enter Super Mileage Vehicle Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul recently had the chance to chat with Granite Bay High School students -- Rohan Dhamejani (Team Lead and Club President) and his crew -- about the upcoming Super Mileage Vehicle Competition. These students are among the 1,000 from North and South America that will compete in Detroit on April 27-30.

This is the third year Granite Bay High School is entering in this eco-challenge with a prototype vehicle driven by an ethanol fuel source. The team placed first in their category in 2014 and second for 2015, and they are hoping to place again this year. This program has inspired students to go beyond their school to help solve energy challenges; the team's project leader founded a nonprofit organization that makes solar panels for poor people in India.

