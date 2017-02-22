House Hunting in High Risk Areas

Posted 10:06 AM, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:51AM, February 22, 2017

Simone is chatting with the Real Estate Huntress Viki Benbow about how potential home buyers cab check whether certain properties are in high risk areas for natural disasters. Viki also has an Amazon best-selling book "Signed, Sealed and Sold: 12 Proven Steps to Get Your Sacramento Home Sold Quickly and for Top Dollar."