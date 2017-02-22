Media More Trustworthy Than Trump, Poll Finds

NEW YORK — Republicans trust Donald Trump. Everyone else trusts the media.

That is the finding of a Quinnipiac University poll which shows a dramatic split between Republicans and other Americans when it comes to matters of trust.

Quinnipiac’s survey found that 52 percent of voters trust the media more than they trust Trump, while only 37 percent said they trusted Trump more. Among Democrats, 86 percent said they trusted the media more than the president.

But among Republican voters, the balance is flipped: 78 percent said they trusted Trump more than the media, while just 13 percent said they trusted the media more.

The poll suggests that Trump’s aggressive efforts to discredit the media over the last two years have had a profound effect not just on his base, but on Republican voters at large.

It also suggests that Trump’s attacks on the media — he recently called them the “enemy of the American people” — have drawn clear battle lines among the American public.

“The media, so demonized by the Trump administration, is actually a good deal more popular than President Trump,” said Tim Malloy, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

There is also a profound split between college-educated white voters and non-college-educated white voters, with the former trusting the media more (55 percent to 37 percent) and the latter trusting Trump more (also 55 percent to 37 percent).

While white voters are generally split on the trust question, preferring the media by 46 percent to 45 percent, nonwhite voters trust the media far more, with 68 percent expressing trust in the media versus just 18 percent expressing trust for Trump.

Those divides are also reflected in the approval rating for Trump’s treatment of the media: 61 percent of American voters (and 92 percent of Democrats) disapprove of Trump’s treatment of the media, while 73 percent of Republicans approve of it.

Meanwhile, a total of 90 percent of American voters say it is “very important” or “somewhat important” “that the news media hold public officials accountable.”