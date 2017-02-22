Mosquitoes Coming Out Early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mosquitoes have been popping up a lot lately and many are wondering why. Today, Paul is sitting down with GM for Placer Mosquito and Vector Control, Joel Buettner, to discuss the Anopheles mosquitoes. Western Placer is seeing a lot of these mosquitoes that are locally known as "rice field mosquitoes." These mosquitoes are special because they kind of hibernate in the winter as adult mosquitoes. These mosquitoes are an issue for any agricultural or nearby areas in the region.

These mosquitoes are NOT competent vectors for West Nile virus or other common human diseases transmitted by mosquitoes.

The winter emergence of these mosquitoes is usually a short period of time (3-4 weeks) and is cut short when daytime temperatures get colder again or with rain.