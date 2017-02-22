Nevada County Restaurant Works to Clean Up After Winter Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA COUNTY -- It's been a long few weeks in Nevada County with sinkholes, mudslides and flooding issues across the area.

The heavy rain on and off since January took a toll in Nevada County.

"We've seen a lot of trees down onto houses across roadways," said Richard Colton with Crown Tree Services.

Problem areas, like the seven-story deep Grass Valley sinkhole that swallowed part of a car dealership parking lot, still need to be repaired.

In Nevada City, a restaurant flooded three times in the past few weeks is also trying to get back to business.

"New floor in the kitchen had to be done some drains under the building got broke," said John Cammack, co-owner of Lefty's Grill.

There's finally an end in sight.

"We're going to start bringing to kitchen stuff back in and re-hooking it all up the floors are drying today so we can bring stuff in tomorrow," said Cammack.

Overflowing water from Deer Creek rushed into Lefty's Grill destroying much of the restaurant. It's been closed since the beginning of January, but the goal is to reopen next week.

Hard work is visible everywhere as crews try to get the county back to normal.

"A live oak tree it split off and we had to remove from someone's garage in Grass Valley," said Colton.

But the break in the rain, and the sun peeking through the clouds offers some promise. It gives many hope for quicker recovery.

A fundraiser to help pay for rebuilding efforts at Lefty's will be held Friday night at Miner's Foundry.