YUBA CITY — A funnel cloud was spotted Wednesday afternoon between Yuba City and Gridley, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologists said the funnel cloud “dissipated rapidly” shortly before 4 p.m.

Twitter user Michael Harris post a photo to his account.

TE34 @ About 3:43pm, was longer when I called @NWSSacramento but died quickly. Lost it in a rain wall near Chico. pic.twitter.com/Z9d6Z67sf6 — Michael Harris (@iRacing84) February 23, 2017

Other possible funnel clouds were spotted over Thermalito, near the Oroville Dam. Lisa Kimzey snapped the following pictures.