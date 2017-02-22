Stockton City Council Clash: More on the Public Comment Confusion That Spun the Meeting Out of Control

STOCKTON — There had been some chanting and sign-waving over police accountability issues, but Tuesday’s city council meeting in Stockton didn’t spin out of control until one speaker thought he was being denied his right to speak on any topic during public comment.

Mayor Michael Tubbs wanted him to hold his comments until the related agenda item came up.

Hear current Councilwoman and former Vice-Mayor Christina Fugazi explain how the process usually works and listen to Mayor Michael Tubbs offer his thoughts about another meeting-turned-brawl.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video