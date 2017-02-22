Tech Company Creates Realistic Holograms

In today's Tech Smart, Rich Demuro is taking a look at a company that is creating realistic looking holograms in real time which allows presenters, teachers or artists to connect with fans not only in one room but around the world at a cheaper price. Arht Media uses off the shelf tech which helps keep the cost down. Already, at least one live events company is using Arht Media's Humagrams to beam big names like Tony Robbins and Gary Vaynerchuck to audiences virtually. Who knows, maybe one day soon viewers will be able to watch and interact with their favorite celebrities right from their own couch.
