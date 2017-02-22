Two Years After Baby Justice’s Death, His Father Faces Charges

WOODLAND — It’s been two years since the lifeless body of baby Justice Rees was pulled from a cold Knights Landing slough.

Now both of the infant’s parents are behind bars for their role in the death of the baby, who never had a chance at life.

Justice’s mother Samantha Green was convicted of second degree murder last September.

“The evidence from the public trial was the most significant evidence that drove our decision,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Wednesday.

Reisig says in addition to the evidence from Green’s murder trial, another factor in charging Rees was his arrest two weeks ago.

He was charged with possession of meth and ammunition while at home with a pregnant, 27-year-old woman.

Green’s trial revealed baby Justice was born with meth in his system and that Rees supplied and injected Green with the drugs that fueled her binge before the baby’s death.

Green’s father Randy is relieved at the arrest but also questioning the timing.

“It’s just a little ironic that they wait until after my daughter is convicted that they bring charges against Frank Rees,” said Randy Green.

Reisig says Rees wasn’t charged for his baby’s death sooner due to ‘legal reasons’ which he couldn’t get into.

“I’m not gonna talk about the reasons why we didn’t move sooner,” said Reisig.

In an interview from jail, Rees told the Davis Enterprise, “I can almost guarantee you this is going to be thrown out.”

Rees added, “The DA should come here and give me an apology. I lost my son. I think I’ve been through enough.”

Rees is charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and administering methamphetamine.

Green insists both Rees and Samantha deserve to be held accountable for the death of their baby, who was neglected and left to die.

“Karma buddy, Karma. He’s gonna get his one way or another, he’s gonna get his,” said Green.

Rees is being held at the Yolo County Jail on $500,000 bail.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.